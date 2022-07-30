YouGov (LON:YOU) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,640 ($19.76) price target on the stock.

YouGov Stock Performance

Shares of YouGov stock opened at GBX 1,095 ($13.19) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,052.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,180.39. YouGov has a 12 month low of GBX 830 ($10.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,600 ($19.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,954.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

