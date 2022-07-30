YouGov (LON:YOU) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,640 ($19.76) price target on the stock.
YouGov Stock Performance
Shares of YouGov stock opened at GBX 1,095 ($13.19) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,052.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,180.39. YouGov has a 12 month low of GBX 830 ($10.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,600 ($19.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,954.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
YouGov Company Profile
See Also
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.