Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.

Yum China has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yum China to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Yum China stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. 3,104,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,510. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.58. Yum China has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum China by 41.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

