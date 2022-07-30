ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0562

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 63% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $522,386.08 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0562 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00281223 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00142827 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00077837 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003251 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

