ZCore (ZCR) Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One ZCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $62,076.72 and approximately $146.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00102497 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00036756 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00240090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00040181 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

