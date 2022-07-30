Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

ZETA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zeta Global from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

ZETA opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 61.52% and a negative return on equity of 389.93%. The business had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 326.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295,574 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $7,812,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $5,725,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 680.4% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 381,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,492,000. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

