Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $75.44.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.