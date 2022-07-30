ZooKeeper Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $275,565.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00602099 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00034987 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 212,874,400 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

