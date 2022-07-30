Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.52.

Zymergen Price Performance

NASDAQ ZY opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. Zymergen has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 1,962.56%. The business had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zymergen will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZY. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 52.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymergen during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Zymergen by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

