1,102 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in American Express by 44.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 6.8% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $154.02 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

