1,211 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,211 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Adobe by 6.9% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $410.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $391.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.46.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
