1,520 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $223.58 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 in the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

