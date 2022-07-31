1ST Source Bank Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $310.51 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.62.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.