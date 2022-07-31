1ST Source Bank Buys 794 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 397,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 73.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 111,652 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 15.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

