1ST Source Bank Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
General Dynamics stock opened at $226.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.64. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
