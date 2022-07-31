1ST Source Bank Makes New $204,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 373.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,880 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS FJAN opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25.

