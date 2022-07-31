1ST Source Bank Purchases 519 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,650,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,720,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

