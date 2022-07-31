1ST Source Bank Purchases 75 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

1ST Source Bank boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Trading Up 1.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.08.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $669.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $628.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $692.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

