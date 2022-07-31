1ST Source Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,335,000 after buying an additional 76,072 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,054,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Clorox by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,268,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $141.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.98.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

