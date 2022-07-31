1ST Source Bank Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 155.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $730,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 27.0% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 398,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after buying an additional 19,653 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.