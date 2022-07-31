2,274 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after purchasing an additional 37,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,904,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,259 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.17.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $182,056.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,613,017.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,185 shares of company stock worth $23,594,636. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDB opened at $312.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.80 and its 200-day moving average is $338.12. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.