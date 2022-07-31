2,274 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after purchasing an additional 37,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,904,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,259 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.17.
Insider Activity at MongoDB
MongoDB Stock Performance
Shares of MDB opened at $312.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.80 and its 200-day moving average is $338.12. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MongoDB (MDB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.