357 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 357 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $747,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,383,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,233,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after acquiring an additional 163,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Price Performance

CI opened at $275.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $282.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.46.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.28.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.