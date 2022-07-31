386,000 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 386,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,203,000. Shell accounts for approximately 2.2% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,102,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,291. The firm has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.52) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.35) to GBX 3,200 ($38.55) in a research note on Friday. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,905.44.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

