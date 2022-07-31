39,971 Shares in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Bought by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 39,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,461,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,214 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 33.3% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,884,000 after acquiring an additional 157,308 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $253,345.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,263.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gray Television news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $230,335.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,484.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $253,345.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,263.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,373 shares of company stock valued at $569,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

