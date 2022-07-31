3i Group (LON:III) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,273.24

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,273.24 ($15.34) and traded as high as GBX 1,274 ($15.35). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,269.50 ($15.30), with a volume of 1,293,452 shares traded.

III has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on 3i Group from GBX 1,840 ($22.17) to GBX 1,860 ($22.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,228 ($14.80).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,173.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,272.24. The firm has a market cap of £12.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 306.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $19.25. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.72%.

In related news, insider Jasi Halai sold 3,062 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,215 ($14.64), for a total transaction of £37,203.30 ($44,823.25). Also, insider Julia Wilson sold 26,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,128 ($13.59), for a total value of £294,182.40 ($354,436.63). Insiders have sold a total of 68,668 shares of company stock valued at $80,518,342 over the last quarter.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

