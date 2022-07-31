3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.00.

3M Trading Up 2.0 %

3M stock opened at $143.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.36. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Xponance Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in 3M by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in 3M by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

