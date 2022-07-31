7,000 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Acquired by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,687.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,687.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,585,868.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,005,702. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.92.

JAZZ stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.06. 688,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $171.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.