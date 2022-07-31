830 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

Amgen stock opened at $247.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.45. The stock has a market cap of $132.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

