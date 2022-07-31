88mph (MPH) Market Cap Reaches $2.79 Million

88mph (MPH) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. 88mph has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $216,679.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded 133.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for about $5.99 or 0.00025543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,437.61 or 0.99925222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00130700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00033439 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp.

Buying and Selling 88mph

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.