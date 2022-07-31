88mph (MPH) Market Cap Reaches $2.79 Million

88mph (MPH) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. 88mph has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $216,679.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded 133.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for about $5.99 or 0.00025543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,437.61 or 0.99925222 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004712 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004011 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00130700 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00033439 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.
88mph Coin Profile
MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp.
Buying and Selling 88mph
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
