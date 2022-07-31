8PAY Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $511,387.99 and $117,865.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00606087 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015210 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00037978 BTC.
8PAY Coin Profile
8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.
Buying and Selling 8PAY
