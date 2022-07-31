9,278 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,000. Lockheed Martin makes up about 3.0% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 29,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.9 %

LMT stock traded up $7.73 on Friday, hitting $413.81. 1,493,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,344. The business’s fifty day moving average is $420.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.