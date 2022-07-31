9,677 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Acquired by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 83,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.37 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62.

