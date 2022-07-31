adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €145.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($260.20) price target on adidas in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($355.10) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Up 0.9 %

ADS stock opened at €167.80 ($171.22) on Wednesday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($205.11). The business’s 50 day moving average is €171.61 and its 200-day moving average is €198.86.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.