adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised adidas to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Baader Bank cut shares of adidas to a reduce rating and set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of adidas from €359.00 ($366.33) to €348.00 ($355.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $229.13.

adidas Price Performance

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $76.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97.

adidas Cuts Dividend

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.2952 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. adidas’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,685,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $933,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

