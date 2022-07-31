adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised adidas to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Baader Bank cut shares of adidas to a reduce rating and set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of adidas from €359.00 ($366.33) to €348.00 ($355.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $229.13.
adidas Price Performance
OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $76.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97.
adidas Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.2952 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. adidas’s payout ratio is 20.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,685,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $933,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDYY)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.