AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $72.00 on Friday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. AECOM’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $987,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 1,251.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

