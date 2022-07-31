aelf (ELF) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One aelf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $93.90 million and $24.04 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,882.74 or 1.00057064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00184471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00130860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00033507 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.