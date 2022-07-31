Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $333.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

