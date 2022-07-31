Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $528,618,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,074,000 after acquiring an additional 271,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,456 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.60.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,604 shares of company stock worth $4,540,199. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $109.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.31.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

