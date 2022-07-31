Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $938,000 in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:SEAS opened at $47.73 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.15.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SEAS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.