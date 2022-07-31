Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,871 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,000 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

