Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,042 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

CUBI opened at $38.19 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 40.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,817.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,856.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

