AhaToken Trading Up 3.3% This Week (AHT)

AhaToken (AHT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, AhaToken has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AhaToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AhaToken has a total market capitalization of $23.14 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of AhaToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AhaToken Coin Profile

AhaToken’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. AhaToken’s total supply is 7,773,367,076 coins and its circulating supply is 3,388,940,943 coins. AhaToken’s official Twitter account is @_aha_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aha is a professional knowledge Q&A service that allows the users to ask questions and get answers from verified experts. It's possible to ask a professional responder, such as a lawyer, tax accountant, labour accountant, psychological counsellor, insurance agent, etc. AHA can receive token rewards simply by doing Q&A in connection with the blockchain. Whitepaper facebook “

