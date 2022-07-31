Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 12,609 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1,049.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.45.

TSCO opened at $191.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.