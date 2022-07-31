Aigen Investment Management LP Has $2.21 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 349.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $306.00 price objective (up from $292.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals Stock Performance

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of URI stock opened at $322.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.52. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.