Aigen Investment Management LP Has $2.83 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on SNOW. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.27.

NYSE SNOW opened at $149.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.97 and its 200-day moving average is $194.03. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.