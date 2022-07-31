Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,614 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.