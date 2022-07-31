Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 10,592 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 171.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.2% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,402,000 after acquiring an additional 133,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,223,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

NYSE DE opened at $343.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.11. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

