Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 54,711 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,711 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 0.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after buying an additional 9,160,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Altria Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 111.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after purchasing an additional 836,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.86 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

