Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 8,790 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.64.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.06 and its 200 day moving average is $194.57.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

