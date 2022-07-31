Aleph.im Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $63.35 million and $281,429.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 243,576,229 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im.

Aleph.im Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

