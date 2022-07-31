Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.38-$8.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ARE traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $165.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,769. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.59.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Stories

